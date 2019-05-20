Screenshot: Stranger Things 3

Everything’s coming up Stranger Things now that that pesky plagiarism lawsuit’s been sent to the Upside Down. Now, we can savor the buzz of the third season’s Mötley Crüe-spewing trailer and drool over this new clip of Dacre Montgomery’s Billy flexing his power as Hawkins’ hunkiest lifeguard.

Billy, the bullying older brother of Sadie Sink’s Max, looks to be a major player in this upcoming season, and we’re betting that his beef with Steve and Lucas is far from finished. Here, however, he’s back to doing what he does best—making steam shoot from the ears of Hawkins’ moms. Mrs. Wheeler, with whom Billy flirted near the end of last season, is one of several poolside loungers anticipating the teenager’s casual strut and aviator shades. Hearts, they be breakin’.

Stranger Things’ eight-episode third season splashes onto Netflix on July 4.