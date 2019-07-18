HBO’s got a killer slate of original programming on the horizon, with new seasons of The Deuce and Succession arriving alongside anticipated new shows like Watchmen, The Righteous Gemstones, and His Dark Materials. The latter, an adaptation of Philip Pullman’s beloved fantasy series, made a splash during its panel at the San Diego Comic Con, during which the showrunners shared both a new trailer and a tentative release date: Fall 2019.

The trailer follows the brief teaser we received in February, during which we got our first glimpse of stars James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, and Clarke Peters. One of the “most expensive” dramas in British history, the series locked down a second season before the first had even finished filming.