Bearded, semi-retired interview legend David Letterman will return to Netflix next month with a third season of his acclaimed series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. After speaking to the storied likes of Barack Obama, Kanye West, Tina Fey, and Ellen DeGeneres in previous episodes, Letterman will train his gaze on four fascinating (and, to some, infuriating) celebrities in this new batch of episodes.

Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Lizzo, and Dave Chappelle will all sit in Letterman’s hot seat this season , unpacking the successes and failures and all-around strangeness that makes them each such inimitable figures. Will Kim discuss the looming end of her reality empire and marriage to one of the world’s most controversial figures? Will Downey Jr. explore the loneliness of a post-Iron Man existence? Will Chappelle tell all critics to “shut the fuck up forever ” again? Will Lizzo talk about how excruciating it was when Mayor Pete said he was “100% that nominee”?

God, we hope so.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction returns to Netflix on Wednesday, October 21.