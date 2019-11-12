Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Let's try this again: Check out the new, far less creepy Sonic The Hedgehog

Shannon Miller
Filed to:Film
16
1

Let’s be clear: When it comes to harmless entertainment, we don’t exactly encourage mass outrage that leads to significantly overworked animators being forced to log even more time doing work they’ve already done. With that said, we are so thrilled to wake up to a new and improved, less leggy Sonic—one with notably less human teeth. It’s the little things that truly makes all the difference.

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog, and they appear to have taken everyone’s passionate notes to heart. Teeth and long legs? Gone. The odd choice of “Gangsta’s Paradise” as a soundtrack? Nixed and replaced with J.J. Fad’s “Supersonic.” (How is that not your first choice?!) The eyes are larger, making them appropriately cartoonish and less probing. Jim Carey as Doctor Robotnik... well, he’s still very much there, but he’s trying his best. All in all, we can now proceed to treat this film as a standard, likely affable live-action rehash of warmed-over childhood memories instead of the cerulean creepypasta it once was. If you’re curious enough about the original attempt, you can check it out below.

The newest trailer comes after a call for a major redesign, which caused the film to be delayed until February 14, 2020. It looks like the extra time was well spent, as the far friendlier-looking Sonic 2.0 allows audiences to actually focus on Ben Schwartz’s energetic voice work. Sonic The Hedgehog also stars James Marsden and Tika Sumpter.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Sonic The Hedgehog

The Sonic trailer's been recut with the speedy blue hedgehog as you've always known him
Sonic The Hedgehog delayed until next year amid redesign, dental work
It doesn't take much to turn the Sonic The Hedgehog trailer into a horror movie