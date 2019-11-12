Let's try this again: Check out the new, far less creepy Sonic The Hedgehog

Let’s be clear: When it comes to harmless entertainment, we don’t exactly encourage mass outrage that leads to significantly overworked animators being forced to log even more time doing work they’ve already done. With that said, we are so thrilled to wake up to a new and improved, less leggy Sonic—one with notably less human teeth. It’s the little things that truly makes all the difference.

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog, and they appear to have taken everyone’s passionate notes to heart. Teeth and long legs? Gone. The odd choice of “Gangsta’s Paradise” as a soundtrack? Nixed and replaced with J.J. Fad’s “Supersonic.” (How is that not your first choice?!) The eyes are larger, making them appropriately cartoonish and less probing. Jim Carey as Doctor Robotnik... well, he’s still very much there, but he’s trying his best. All in all, we can now proceed to treat this film as a standard, likely affable live-action rehash of warmed-over childhood memories instead of the cerulean creepypasta it once was. If you’re curious enough about the original attempt, you can check it out below.

The newest trailer comes after a call for a major redesign, which caused the film to be delayed until February 14, 2020. It looks like the extra time was well spent, as the far friendlier-looking Sonic 2.0 allows audiences to actually focus on Ben Schwartz’s energetic voice work. Sonic The Hedgehog also stars James Marsden and Tika Sumpter.