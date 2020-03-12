Photo : Netflix

Look, the globe isn’t in the best shape right now. Our own news cycle has been understandably consumed by the fallout of this major pandemic, and life as we know it is shifting deeper into uncharted territory on an hourly basis. So let’s just take a breather and look at this objectively sweet key art for Netflix’s upcoming Baby-Sitters Club reboot, which reveals the young cast for the first time. Those with long memories might find the image to be a little familiar, as it is inspired by the cover of the very first book of the series, Kristy’s Great Idea.

Author Ann M. Martin has signed on as a producer for the half-hour dramedy. Joining previously announced cast member Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein are Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas, Malia Baker as Mary-Anne Spier, Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill, and Xochitl Gomez as Dawn Schafer. Silverstone and Feuerstein will play Kristy’s parental units Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer and Watson Brewer. Netflix has not announce a release date for the 10-episode first season as of yet. For now, let’s just bask in the reminder of a slightly simpler time when friendship and a youthful can-do spirit ruled above all else. Hey, BSC fans, maybe now’s the time to dig out those friendship bracelets and dust off that old book collection.