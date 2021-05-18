Let's drop a live grenade into a 1450-pound steel box, shall we?

We shall. Screenshot : YouTube / Beyond the press ( Fair Use

Lauri and Anni Vuohensilta, the extremely Finnish hosts of YouTube’s popular, long-running Hydraulic Press Channel, generally seem to occupy the majority of their time by shoving various beloved cultural artifacts beneath the namesake industrial tool for the hell of it science. Their equally Finnish friend, Pommi Henkka, also runs the Beyond the Press channel, which as the name suggests, goes beyond their callous disregard for PSI to showcase a wholly different, more traditional hobby: shoving various objects into other objects, then seeing if they comically explode.

Advertisement

This week’s entry: dropping a live grenade into a 1450-pound, 2-inch-thick steel cube. Let’s learn the results, shall we? We mean, we know what’s gonna happen, but that doesn’t lessen the satisfaction of seeing something burst into flaming bits, now does it?

...Huh. Well, shit. That sucker is almost disappointingly durable, from the looks of things. Like, no cracks, no shrapnel, no nothin’. Sure, watching the hosts subsequently launch an anvil 40-feet in the air is pretty satisfying, but to be honest, we can’t help but feel a bit let down overall.

Are we that jaded by inane Internet explosions that we can’t even enjoy the simple pleasure of a steel box’s surprising sturdiness? Has our lust for meme-able destruction finally consumed us all? Should we instead turn our gaze inward for a rare, quiet moment of introspection to consider why we so desperately crave watching lots of things go boom-boom real loud?

Oh wait, here’s a Beyond the Press video featuring the host trying to open a bike lock using a grenade. Hahaha! Look at that sucker fly! That’s so friggin’ dope...

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

...what were we talking about again?

[via Digg]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com