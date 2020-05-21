Let's all just sob together at Queer Eye's season 5 trailer

Photo : Netflix

Look, we all know why we’re here. After all, this is Netflix’s fifth trip around the sun (“the sun” is our nickname for Bobby Berk), so we should have a clear idea of what to expect from a Queer Eye trailer, right? Great, so let’s just take a peek at the below, emotionally compromising clip and surrender to our near-hourly urge to sob loudly in the middle of the day, ju st this once.

Five seasons into the Emmy-winning self-improvement reality show reboot starring Berk, A ntoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness, Netflix and the Fab Five aren’t even pretending to harbor any objectives outside of obliterating our last remaining shreds of resolve. We’ve come a long way since the first glimpses of season one, which largely focused on the bringing a little style to some of Georgia’s kind, albeit somewhat fashionably misguided residents. Now the hard-working team is taking over Philadelphia and highlighting the deeply personal battles that have served the franchise well, from a church leader grapp ling with his queer identity to a mother who questions her parenting. Truthfully, Queer Eye’s humane treatment of its candidates and their greatest insecurities has always been the show’s reigning strength above the delicious salads and stellar hair cuts .

But that doesn’t mean the season will go without at least a few transformations. The clip shows the familiar signs of the group working as diligently as ever, with Porowski navigating the kitchen and France issuing his yearly plea to destroy someone’s prized, yet terrible wardrobe keepsakes. Queer Eye is, as always, an emotional tight rope walk, and one that is probably sorely needed these days.

Season 5 of Queer Eye begins streaming June 5 on Netflix.