Good news for roommates and the rampaging undead alike tonight, as Deadline reports that the Vampire Council at FX has granted a third season to its blood-sucking sitcom What We Do In The Shadows. The series, created by Jemaine Clement, and based off the cult classic from him and Taika Waititi, is currently in the middle of blowing through a pretty top-notch second season, so this is welcome news for anyone who’s not directly in the line of fire for Nandor, Nadia, Laszlo, and the rest of the Staten Island crew.

Highlights from the show’s current season include the vampires meeting up with their own ghosts, human servant Guillermo coming to terms with his nature as a kick-ass vampire hunter, and, of course, Mark Hamill playing a vengeful undead mastermind…named Jim. (Plus, there’s just not much we wouldn’t do to have a regular drip of Matt Berry yelling ridiculous things in our lives.)