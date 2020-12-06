Letitia Wright Photo : Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

On Thursday, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright shared an hour-long video on Twitter about the dangers of vaccines, specifically the potential COVID-19 vaccines that are in the works, from someone who specifically said that they were not a doctor and that they don’t understand vaccinations. When Wright’s followers tipped her off that she was potentially spreading dangerous misinformation in the middle of a global pandemic, she laughed it off with a tweet about getting canceled for trying to “ask questions” and “think for yourself” rather than “conform to popular opinions.” She then proceeded to double-down on her new anti-vax persona, responding to people criticizing her post and liking tweets that called for her to be removed from future Black Panther movies.

Advertisement

After that, Wright finally apologized for sharing the video in the first place, taking full ownership of her decision to do so and accepting responsibility. Actually, no, of course she didn’t do that. Instead, she explained that her “intention was not to hurt anyone” and that she just wanted to talk about how the video had made her concerned about “what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies” (even though, again, it was made by someone who is not a doctor and does not know how vaccinations work). Now, Wright has taken the next logical step after fucking up on social media and posting a non-apology by deleting her entire social media presence.

This comes from Variety, which says links to her Twitter page are now dead (with searches for her name now saying “this account doesn’t exist) and that her Instagram account has also apparently been deleted. The video in question, meanwhile, has been removed from YouTube—possibly because it included harmful misinformation about a global pandemic and included some “transphobic comments,” but who knows. It remains to be seen if Disney is going to have any reaction to this, given the commonly held assumption that Wright is going to be a major part of future Marvel movies, but it’s not like the company has said anything about Gina Carano’s Twitter page yet (or her Parler page for that matter ).