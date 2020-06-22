Screenshot : YouTube

Some important context to know right off the top here: Papa Cristo’s is not located on a private tropical island. There are no all-inclusive packages, no glamping, nothing like that. They sell gyros, spanakopita, kebabs, falafel, you get the idea. Do not let the presence of noted Fyre Festival co-founder Ja Rule concern you: We can all but guarantee that you will not get stranded with hundreds of other rich influencers, and the food will be better than two pieces of bread with cheese in the middle.



This isn’t just Ja Rule trying to make a buck. It’s a spot created for a new TBS show, Celebrity Show-Off, in which famous folks make YouTube videos at home and compete to see who can get the most views. (This timeline, it is wild.) Turns out that in addition to helping a local chain get some new customers, it also raised money for No Kid Hungry, which is without question a cool thing to do. And he presumably bought that shirt or had it printed somewhere, so that helps too. And maybe he already owned that green screen but if not then there, he helped a green screen distributor somewhere, as well .

Advertisement

Regardless, it’s a memorable commercial, and one that longtime rival 50 Cent chose to view as a personal victory:

Advertisement

So there’s that.