Great Job Internet

Let Neptune strike ye dead, Dale! Step Brothers has been mashed up with The Lighthouse

reidmccarter
Reid McCarter
Filed to:Film
FilmThe LighthouseStep Brothers
Illustration for article titled Let Neptune strike ye dead, Dale! iStep Brothers/i has been mashed up with iThe Lighthouse/i
Screenshot: A24

In last years’ The Lighthouse, the character of Thomas Wake tells his companion Ephraim Winslow that “Boredom makes men to villains.” He prescribes booze as a solution, but that advice was given by a fictional character who hadn’t heard of just how good the internet is at filling the days with time-sucking activities like, say, combining The Lighthouse with SpongeBob SquarePants or, more recently, mashing it up with Step Brothers.

Video editor, writer, and past A.V. Club contributor Dominick Nero tweeted out his form of keeping the evil doldrums away after having “watched The Lighthouse again” and coming to the realization “that it’s almost exactly like Step Brothers.” In recognition of this, he remade the former movie’s trailer by splicing in black and white footage of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s adult step children battling against one another.

We see Ferrell’s character Brennan cracking under the pressure of living alongside Reilly’s Dale in a house that “sucks ass,” tensions escalating until he ends up playing Dale’s forbidden drum set, hallucinating visions of centaurs, and preparing a meal that must inevitably prompt the question: “Yer fond of me nachos, ain’t ye?”

In lieu of a proper Step Brothers sequel, Nero’s mash-up may be about as good a follow-up as we can expect. Now, we just need someone to recruit Ferrell to put a camera up in the middle of a storm and film himself calling out a request for Triton to smother Reilly’s “mouth with pungent slime” until he’s “forgotten even to the sea.”

Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

