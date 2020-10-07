Screenshot : Grant

Those brave enough to watch Adam Sandler’s Jack And Jill are given very few rewards in return for their courage, but one of them is Al Pacino’s “Dunkaccino” commercial—a transcendent example of crass native advertising that blends cynical comedy writing with self-inflicted celebrity humiliation. The immense absurdity of this scene has allowed it to live on in certain corners of the internet, celebrated and commemorated for having the sheer gall to exist at all. There is no better (or more committed) example of this than Daily Dunkaccino, a Twitter account that shares remixes of the scene every day.



Allow Duke Nukem, the flat-topped dirtbag of first-person shooters past, to show you what the Daily Dunkaccino is all about.



The Nukem video is a perfect case study in the Daily Dunkaccino form. It’s t he Pacino video , but it’s been twisted into a new shape. The clip is pixelated and Duke Nukem’s voice replaces Pacino’s atop background music and sound effects from the game. In less than a minute, we’re shown what creative Dunkaccino heads can accomplish if they set their mind to it.

Many of the remixes are drawn from video games, Al Pacino’s cinematic Trojan Horse of a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial presented with help from Team Fortress 2 voice lines or Doom and Hotline Miami aesthetics.



There are many other genres of Dunkaccino remix, though. A few of them present the scene in other languages ...



... while others transform it into a Ken Burns documentary, a soul-stirring opera, a silent movie, and, maybe most appropriately of all, a horror film.



Somehow, no matter how much it’s changed, the essence of the original Dunkaccino remains. This is probably because each new remix is, ultimately, an attempt to grapple with the enormity of the scene—an ongoing work of art criticism that seeks to understand the Dunkacinno by looking at it from new angles, day in and day out, until the end of time.



