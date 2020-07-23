Photo : Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Clusterfest ( Getty Images )

It’s that time once again folks: The point in the year where we look back, take stock of the world, and—hey, hey, where are you going?!



No, but seriously: It’s Emmy nomination time, as the Television Academy gears up to evaluate the TV offerings of the second half of 2019, and the first, like, week of 2020, before the entire industry collapsed in on itself into an ever-expanding sinkhole . Deadline reports that this year’s Emmy nominations will arrive next Tuesday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m. Central. The announcement of this year’s crop of luminaries will be headed up by former SNL star (and current Supermarket Sweep host) Leslie Jones, plus Laverne Cox, Tatiana Maslany, and Josh Gad, because god help you if you try to do anything in Hollywood these days without giving Josh Gad a call.

The actual Emmy ceremony is still scheduled for September 20, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel— or at least by the tiny Jimmy Kimmel who lives in his Zoom window.