When NBC announced last week that it was bringing Parks And Recreation back for a one-off reunion special (set to air tomorrow night, at 8:30 p.m.), it was met with a general outpouring of joy. The civic-minded comedy series remains one of the highlights of the network’s sitcom output in recent years, and the chance to hang out with the people of Pawnee one more time was a hard one to turn down—especially in light of all the decidedly non-comforting things currently happening in the world . And now , wouldn’t you know it, we’ve got a brand new teaser trailer for the special , featuring a brief look at series stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, confirming that hanging out with Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson is still pretty pleasant, even after all this time.

Constructed, as previously announced, as a series of video chat calls between the show’s cast, t he teaser makes it abundantly clear that the special is going to be pretty much exactly what you might expect, with Leslie and Ron trading some very Leslie-and-Ron-ish coronoavirus-themed quips, and not much else. In other words, it’s a chance to hang out with these characters again for a bit, without having to worry about, say, where the hell the special falls on Parks And Rec’s surprisingly convoluted timeline. (Is Leslie governor at this point? Who can say?)

Which, honestly, is pretty much exactly what we needed right now: Familiarity, comedy, and some jokes about venison. What more could we possibly want?