Leonardo DiCaprio's production company signs deal with Apple

Back in April, we heard that Apple was preparing to throw a veritable orchard full of money (that’s a saying, right?) at Martin Scorsese for Killers Of The Flower Moon, which will reunite him with Leonardo DiCaprio, and now it sounds like the streaming platform/tech company really wants to stay in the DiCaprio business. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple has signed a first-look deal with DiCaprio’s Appian Way production company, meaning he and co-owner Jennifer Davisson will be developing new movies and TV shows for Apple. This is Appian’s first TV deal, and it follows similar movie development deals with Warner Bros. and Paramount that Appian used to have.

We don’t know what Appian and Apple might come up with together (Maybe some kind of App? No, this just covers movie and TV…) but it does indicate that he has some faith in the future of the platform. Greyhound supposedly did well, after all, so hopefully Apple can be trusted with Leonardo DiCaprio’s future. Also, throwing money at famous people worked for Quibi, right?