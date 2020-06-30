Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Lenny Kravitz just announced that he has a memoir coming out this October, but this is not the news we’re concerned with. No, what matters is how Kravitz revealed the date for his upcoming book: By sitting down to record a very intense ASMR video in his car.

The camera is positioned as if the viewer is sitting next to Kravitz after he unexpectedly parks the car for a serious talk. He stares directly toward us, arm hanging casually over the back of the seat, to wish us a quiet, “Good morning.”

“I hope you all are well,” Kravitz says after a pause. “I just wanted to let you know that I’ve written a memoir called Let Love Rule.” He enunciates “memoir” like it’s a delicious morsel he wants us to share with him, mouth to mouth. The book covers the years that “shaped me and taught me so much about myself and it also formed the message of love and unity that I still believe in to this day.”

“I’m looking forward to sharing my journey with you,” he says, pulling a copy of the book up from below him. The words form a gentle promise—a quiet understanding between Kravitz and the faceless viewer that the memoir, even if it never discusses anything in explicit terms, will rock the foundations of their erotic self, shattering them on a psychosexual level and rebuilding them, carefully—oh-so-carefully—brick by brick into a higher being comprised of light and love. “I hope you enjoy it,” he says, eyes piercing the camera through the shade of his sunglasses.



Between “wearing a really big scarf” and “splitting his pants to expose his dick on stage,” this book announcement had to work hard to out-ridiculous other recent Kravitz stories. That it did so should be quietly, softly, intensely applauded.



