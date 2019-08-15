Photo: Rich Fury (Getty Images)

After three season, actress and activist Leah Remini is ending her docuseries, Scientology And The Aftermath. But she’s not going quietly: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will turn off its lights after a two-hour special that will feature footage of interviews with two of the women who have alleged that actor Danny Masterson raped them. While the entirety of the finale’s focus will not remain on Masterson, this news arrives on the heels of reports that four women have filed a lawsuit against the actor and the Church Of Scientology for allegedly stalking and harassment them after coming forth with their own claims. To date, Masterson has not been officially charged.

The special, which was filmed in front of a live studio audience of former Scientologists, will also include testimonies of alleged abuse from ex-Scientologists as well as mental health and legal professionals who will advise on how to seek justice for related issues. Remini assured THR that her fight against the church is not over, despite the end of the series: “The work’s not done — whether it’s with A&E or another outlet, we’re not going to stop working.”

The Scientology And The Aftermath two-hour finale airs August 26 at 9 PM EST on A&E.

