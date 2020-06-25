Lassiter returns in the new trailer for Peacock's Psych sequel

Screenshot : Peacock ( Peacock )

When USA first brought back lovable freelance investigators Shawn and Gus for Psych: The Movie in 2017, it was mostly done without the duo’s longtime cranky foil Carlton Lassiter—as Timothy Omundson, who played Lassie on Psych, had just suffered a stroke before shooting began and could only appear in one scene. Now, Psych is coming back again for another movie on NBCUniversal’s new Peacock streaming service, and this one’s all about the triumphant return of Lassie. Well, that and another wacky mystery that can only be solved by a fake psychic and his best friend. This time, the mystery is actually all about Lassie, with this new trailer revealing that he’s seeing ghosts and needs Shawn and Gus’ help to figure out what’s going on. It can’t possibly be ghosts, but seeing as how this universe already has a psychic detective, surely anything’s possible… Oh wait, he’s a fake psychic. So it’s probably not ghosts.



The trailer also features an appearance from Sarah Chalke, who should probably be everyone’s prime suspect since she’s a fairly famous guest star who didn’t appear in the original series, and there’s a nice Star Wars: The Force Awakens moment when Shawn and Gus return to the Psych offices.



Psych 2: Lassie Come Home will be available on Peacock on July 15.