Screenshot: GLOW (Netflix)

Netflix’s hilarious, heartfelt GLOW, a fictionalized spin on ‘80s wrestling outfit Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling, transplants its core gang of grapplers to Las Vegas for its third season. There, they’ll break into the big leagues, square off against a casino owner played by Geena Davis, and, as the below trailer makes clear, struggle with the perils that accompany success.

Debbie (Betty Gilpin) longs for her distant son, Ruth (Alison Brie) embarks on a campaign of self-sabotage, and Bash, Chris Lowell’s lovable producer and ring announcer, complicates his sexual identity that much more. “As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality,” reads a plot synopsis, “and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.”

Watch the trailer (and check out a new poster) below ahead of the season’s August 9 premiere date.