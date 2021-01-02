Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19

Larry King Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Per CNN, Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19. According to sources close to the family, the iconic talk show host and former CNN interviewer has been receiving treatment at Los Angeles’ Cedars Sinai Medical Center for over a week and remains secluded from his family in accordance with coronavirus protocols.

King, 87, has publicly dealt with a number of medical issues, including Type 2 Diabetes, multiple heart attacks, and quintuple bypass surgery. In 2017, he shared his lung cancer diagnosis and underwent a successful surgery to treat it. He also had an angioplasty and a stroke in 2019. Despite his rocky health history, he has maintained a robust career beyond his initial retirement in 2010 with Larry King Now, a thrice-weekly talk show on Ora TV, Hulu, and RT America. He also helms the weekly political talk show Politicking With Larry David, which also airs on the trio of platforms. Prior to that, he hosted CNN’s Larry King Live for 25 years.

As of now, King’s representatives have yet to comment on his current status.