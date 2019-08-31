Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Nearly a decade ago, the world was enthralled by a satirical children’s book by Adam Mansbach called Go The Fuck To Sleep that paired kid-friendly illustrations (by Owen Brozman) with a cuss-tinged message about the frustrations of being a new parent. Samuel L. Jackson, who has said the word “fuck” in a movie a few times, even came on board to record the audiobook version. A few years later, Bryan Cranston (who once said “fuck your eyebrows” on a TV show) did the same for the follow-up book, You Have To Fucking Eat.

Now, with Mansbach and Brozman coming back for another installment, another famous guy has leant his voice to the inappropriate audiobook version. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Larry David (who must think the word “fuck” is pretty, pretty, pretty good) will read the audiobook for Fuck, Now There Are Two Of You. Available on October 1, the sequel is a “loving monologue about the new addition to the family” and directed at the older sibling of a new baby. In a statement to EW, David noted that he’s a second-born sibling, so his parents most likely “experienced feelings similar to those of the narrator in this book,” adding, “Is it any wonder I’m so fucked up?”