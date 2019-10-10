A bedtime story titled Go The Fuck To Sleep was probably always going to garner attention. But back in 2011, Adam Mansbach’s first “children’s book for adults” went viral with a big boost from one of America’s most artful wielders of profanity, Samuel L. Jackson, whose recitation of the book’s titular cuss fit comfortably alongside “English motherfucker: Do you speak it?” “Who the fuck is this asshole?,” and “I have had it with these motherfucking snakes on this motherfucking plane!” in the Jackson oeuvre. Eight years later, Mansbach has taken a third go at saying the quiet parts of parenting loud—after 2014’s You Have To Fucking Eat—and audiobook producer Dreamscape has put his words in an equally appropriate celebrity voice: The just-barely-contained fury of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David.

“I did it as a favor to Adam, whom I don’t know and never met, which is so typical of me,” David said of his audiobook narration for Fuck, Now There Are Two Of You, which can be heard and seen in the exclusive video above.

Written by Mansbach and illustrated by Owen Brozman, Fuck, Now There Are Two Of You is available now via Akashic.