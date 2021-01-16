Photo : FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

Great news for people who like to watch a lizard punch an ape today, as Deadline reports that Warner Bros.’ upcoming movie where that thing we just said happens, Godzilla Vs. Kong, has been moved up two months on the studio’s schedule. And, yes, that still applies to both the film’s theatrical release and its simultaneous arrival for a month-long tenure on HBO Max, because Warner is still doing that, no matter what Christopher Nolan thinks about it.

Specifically, the film—the third in the current Godzilla franchise, and the second for this version of large primate fella Kong—has jumped up the schedule from May 21 to March 26. The news comes as Warner Bros. and Legendary, which owns a majority stake in the film, continue to hammer out negotiations over films like Dune to also get the same such hybrid release. But, as they say in the industry: “ If you’ve got a deal in place to let people watch a gorilla wrestle a dinosaur, there’s really no reason to wait.”

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla Vs. Kong has been in development in one form or another for years, as Legendary carefully maneuvered to create a rich, detailed cinematic universe in which a radiation iguana could breathe nuclear lightning on a very tall monkey. Also, there will be humans there, presumably so someone can go “Oh, he’s winning!” whenever one of the big animals lands an especially good suplex or punch. Said human commentators include Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown, the latter reprising her role from 2019's Godzilla: King Of The Monsters.