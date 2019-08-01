Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Over the past year, Lana Del Rey has been casually dropping singles like “Mariners Apartment Complex,” “Venice Bitch,” and the subtly titled “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have—But I Have It,” with the promise of an album slated for sometime “early 2019.” We at The A.V. Club have been more than ready for her sixth LP Norman Fucking Rockwell, especially with Jack Antonoff billed as a producer. After much waiting, the singer-songwriter announced a solid album release date on Wednesday. While it’s not quite “early 2019,” fans can get their hands on NFR August 30.

And to up the ante of a highly-anticipated LP finally coming into fruition, Del Rey followed up with another announcement today: There will be a Norman Fucking Rockwell tour that’ll kick off this September. As of right now, all the revealed dates seem to only benefit the West Coast. That, of course, could change, so every fan should perfect their winged eyeliner technique, just to be safe. Check out the dates below.

Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour

9/21—Wantagh, NY—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/30 —Vancouver, BC —Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

10/2 —Seattle, WA—WaMu Theater

10/3—Portland, OR—Moda Center

10/6—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre

10/8—Sacramento, CA—Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

10/10—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl

10/11—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

[Via Stereogum]