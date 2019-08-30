Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

It’s been ages in the making, but Lana Del Rey’s Lust For Life follow-up has finally arrived. Called Norman Fucking Rockwell!, it’s a sprawling, 14-track collection of charmingly foul-mouthed ballads that evoke Laurel Canyon folk as they skewer persistently retrograde perceptions of masculinity and femininity. There’s plenty to sort through here, but get on it now because it seems as if the singer’s likely to drop an entirely new LP next year.

In an interview with The Times, Del Rey says she’s already working on a project called White Hot Forever. “I’ve already written parts of it. It’s called White Hot Forever,” she said. “I feel like it probably will be a surprise release sometime within the next 12 or 13 months. I’m really excited right now. I don’t want to take a break.”

Stream Norman Fucking Rockwell! now, but not before you watch her king-sized video for Sublime cover “Doin’ Time.” Both are embedded below.

[via Uproxx]