Left: Recording superstar Lana Del Rey. (Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Right: Breakfast superstar Denny’s (Photo: George Rose/Getty Images)

In what may very well be one of the most influential decisions ever to be announced from a Denny’s—give or take your personal feelings on the rise and fall of the Hobbit menu and its various degenerate offspring—Lana Del Rey has announced that she’ll be releasing a new covers album over the holiday season. The Norman Fucking Rockwell artist announced the news on Instagram last night, while also going over early election results, chatting with a friend, and basking in the warm, alluring glow of the Moons Over My Hammy.

Del Rey didn’t lay out a full plan for the new album, but did mention that she would likely cover a few Patsy Cline tracks as part of the release. She also noted that the whole point of this new covers project was to make up for the fact that her next regular studio album, Chemtrails Over Country Clubs, has been delayed by several months due to a slowdown in the vinyl production process, necessitating her putting together a new digital offering f or her fans. Also, again: All of this is happening at a Denny’s.

Amazingly, this is not the only Election Day(s?) news generated by Del Rey; powered, presumably, by the unstoppable energy of the humble Lumberjack Slam, she also responded to at least one fan who tried to suggest that she voted for Donald Trump this week. Per NME, Del Rey reportedly fired back with a succinct “Go fuxk yourself,” a retort that truly embodies the heart of the Denny’s experience , in that it was economical, it was delicious, and it involved someone telling you to go fuck yourself at 1 o’clock in the morning.

[via Billboard]