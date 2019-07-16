Photo: Awkwafina (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images); Lana Condor (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Having two of the biggest rom-coms of 2018—Crazy Rich Asians and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before—come out a mere 10 days apart almost killed the hopeless romantics of the world, but what a time to be alive it was. Now, Awkwafina and Lana Condor, the stars of those films, are using their profile for some good by appearing in a new YouTube series called “Hi Anxiety.”



The company that made these videos, Hearts and Minds, is “a new kind of entertainment company that believes in the power and potential of girls,” and this series demonstrates just that. Both actresses touch on what anxiety and depression was like for them as kids or teens, and how it’s difficult to see yourself in a healthy light sometimes. Condor even offers an anxiety-reducing breathing technique.

Awkwafina, meanwhile, shares a pretty hilarious story of a water bra gone wrong, as well as some thoughts on awkwardness and the death of her mom.

Sharing how they deal with tough situations and tapping into the Stars, They’re Just Like Us™️ of it all could very well help young people experiencing these intense emotions for the first time.