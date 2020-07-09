Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Lamorne Morris' semi-animated comedy Woke gets a surreal teaser and premiere date

shannonlmiller
Shannon Miller
Filed to:TV
TVWokelamorne morrisHuluComing Distractionsblack lives matter
Illustration for article titled Lamorne Morris semi-animated comedy iWoke/i gets a surreal teaser and premiere date
Photo: Hulu

Hulu has released the teaser trailer for Lamorne MorrisWoke, a brand new comedy that will begin streaming in September. Based on a true story from artist and musician Keith Knight, the New Girl alum will star as Keef, a Black cartoonist on the cusp of mainstream success. Not one to shake the political table, Keef is perfectly content keeping things “light” until he is confronted by the police in a traumatic case of racial profiling. Fundamentally shaken, Keef is forced to recognize racism and inequality at a systemic level. But first, he’s gotta deal with these talking beer bottles and trash cans.

The series will tackle Keef’s journey to “wokeness” (“Once your eyes are open, you can unsee,” offers Ayana, played by Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata). Using animation, Knight processes his fictional counterpart’s latent trauma and social awakening through a whimsical lens,combining comedy and a rather evergreen experience for many Black Americans. Woke is especially timely following the George Floyd’s murder and the global Black Lives Matter protests, ostensibly offering a whimsical take on a serious reality.

Check out the teaser below. Woke premieres on Hulu September 9.

Looking for ways to advocate for Black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved.

