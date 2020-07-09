Photo : Hulu

Hulu has released the teaser trailer for Lamorne Morris’ Woke, a brand new comedy that will begin streaming in September. Based on a true story from artist and musician Keith Knight, the New Girl alum will star as Keef, a Black cartoonist on the cusp of mainstream success. Not one to shake the political table, Keef is perfectly content keeping things “light” until he is confronted by the police in a traumatic case of racial profiling. Fundamentally shaken, Keef is forced to recognize racism and inequality at a systemic level. But first, he’s gotta deal with these talking beer bottles and trash cans.

Advertisement

The series will tackle Keef’s journey to “wokeness” (“Once your eyes are open, you can unsee,” offers Ayana, played by Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata). Using animation, Knight processes his fictional counterpart’s latent trauma and social awakening through a whimsical lens,combining comedy and a rather evergreen experience for many Black Americans. Woke is especially timely following the George Floyd’s murder and the global Black Lives Matter protests, ostensibly offering a whimsical take on a serious reality.

Check out the teaser below. Woke premieres on Hulu September 9.

Looking for ways to advocate for Black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved.