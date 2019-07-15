Photo: Neilson Barnard (Getty Images)

According to Variety, Lakeith Stanfield (best known for Atlanta and Sorry To Bother You, though he’s been everywhere lately) is set to star in a movie adaptation of Notes From A Young Black Chef, the memoir written by former Top Chef contestant—and celebrated American-Nigerian chef—Kwame Onwuachi. The film will be written by Randy McKinnon, who previously worked on Netflix’s Chambers, but no director is currently attached. A24 is producing.

Onwuachi, who appeared in season 13 of Bravo’s Top Chef (the California-themed season from 2015), was born in New York but lived in Nigeria with his grandfather for a few years when he was young, and he later went on to be the head chef of a 40-person boat that was working to clean up BP’s Deepwater Horizon oil spill, so this could technically be the second installment in Mark Wahlberg’s Deepwater Horizon cinematic universe. Variety says the book charts “the extreme highs and lows of his path to becoming a chef in a mostly white, elitist industry,” and goes up to the opening of his first restaurant, Washington D.C.’s Shaw Bijou, which was very expensive and closed after just a few months. So that’ll be a bit of a downer to end the movie on.