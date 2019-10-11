Lady spies just wanna have fun in the latest Charlie's Angels trailer

Maybe our real protectors against international criminals and deadly intrigue are the friends we made along the way. T he newest trailer for Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels is a little lighter on the gunplay and heavier on the explosions, chaotic energy, and workplace bonding in photo booths. There’s also considerably more Bosley than past iterations of the ’ 70s female-powered staple.

In Sony Pictures’ latest look, the bad guys are background dressing as Sabina (Kristen Stewart), Jane (Ella Balinska), and Elena (Naomi Scott) are seen working undercover, training, and leaping out of planes (except for Elena, who’s stuck with the menial task of landing the aircraft). Alongside the Angels is Banks’ Bosley, who appears to have more of a presence in-field rather than just delegating from the safety of the Townsend Agency. That’s either extremely helpful or micromanagement on another level.

Advertisement

The trailer arrives on the same day that Ariana Grande released the track list for the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack, which she executive produced along with Savan Kotecha and Taylor Swift’s nemesis, Scooter Braun. You can check out the track list below, which includes collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Normani, and Chaka Khan.

Charlie’s Angels Soundtrack tracklist:

1. Kash Doll, Kim Petras, ALMA, & Stefflon Don – “How It’s Done”

2. Ariana Grande, Normani, & Nicki Minaj – “Bad To You”

3. Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, & Lana Del Rey – “Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels)”

4. M-22, Arlissa, & Kiana Ledé – “Eyes Off You”

5. Donna Summer – “Bad Girls (Gigamesh Remix)”

6. Ariana Grande & Chaka Khan – “Nobody”

7. Anitta – “Pantera”

8. Ariana Grande – “How I Look On You”

9. Danielle Bradbery – “Blackout”

10. Ariana Grande & Victoria Monét – “Got Her Own”

11. Jack Elliott & Allyn Ferguson – “Charlie’s Angels Theme (Black Caviar Remix)”