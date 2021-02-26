Lady Gaga's stolen dogs have been found

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Good news tonight in the high-profile, big-name breaking story of the week that would be merely whimsical and silly and strange, except that a man got shot: Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs have now been found. As noted by People, the dogs— Koji and Gustav—were stolen from Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, on Wednesday night, in an altercation that included Fischer getting shot in the chest. (He’s reportedly stable, and is expected to recover.)

Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippet confirmed tonight that the dogs have now been found and are safe, after being brought to an LAPD station by an unidentified woman earlier this evening. (Tippet also reportedly told AP that the woman appeared to be “ uninvolved and unassociated” with the attack on Fischer on Wednesday night.) A representative for Lady Gaga has reportedly confirmed that the dogs are, in fact, Koji and Gustav, and that they’re apparently well.

In response to the dog-napping—which is apparently a thing, especially when we’re discussing a breed like the French bulldog, which can sell for thousands of dollars per puppy—the singer, who’s filming a movie in Italy at present , offered a massive $500,000 reward this week for her pets’ return. No word on whether this particular good Samaritan will be seeing any of that money, but at least the pups are safe. (And also, again: The man who was shot so some guys could steal the dogs he was walking is, blessedly, apparently okay.)