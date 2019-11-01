Lady Gaga to star in Ridley Scott's Gucci murder movie

We’ve got to hand it to Lady Gaga: “Reportedly attached to projects in which she might play a woman intimately connected with a murdered fashion mogul” is an extremely niche place to operate in the pop culture ecosystem, but damn if she doesn’t own it. Several years after being rumored (falsely, as it turned out) to be in the running to play Donatella Versace in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story, Gaga has now signed on to star in Ridley Scott’s movie about the murder of Maurizio Gucci. Hey: It’s a living!

Specifically, Gaga—fresh off her celebrated debut film role in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born—will be playing the fashion heir’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani , who was eventually convicted on charges of having arranged her ex-husband’s murder. (Her kids later got time off her sentence by claiming that a brain tumor contributed to the decision.) Reggiani spent 18 years in prison for the murder, which is presumably what drew Gaga to the role, since, as we all know, she herself lives in a prison of fame.

Scott is directing the film from a script by Roberto Bentivegna, who’s basing it on a book about the murder written Sara Gay Forden. There’s no word yet on who’ll be playing Gucci himself.

[via Variety]