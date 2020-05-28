Lady Gaga releases new Chromatica collab with BLACKPINK, "Sour Candy"

L to R: Lady Gaga (Dimitrios Kambouris) and BLACKPINK (Rich Fury) Image : Getty Images

If we had to make any assumptions about the land of Chromatica, we’d have to guess that it is populated by nothing but some of the biggest pop staples on the planet. Just one day ahead of the release of her long-awaited sixth studio album, Lady Gaga surprise-released “Sour Candy,” a thumping dance collaboration with K-pop powerhouse girl group BLACKPINK. This comes just one week after the release of her equally energetic duet with Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me.” Gaga unleashed a snippet of the new sound to her massive Twitter following this morning.

Armed with a persistent, bouncing house beat, “Sour Candy” contains warnings—both melodic and spoken—of a self-described “psycho” in a deceptively sweet-looking package, daring to be “unwrapped.” The track seamlessly trades English and Korean lyrics in the short span of two minutes and 38 seconds. Brief as it may be, “Sour Candy” packs quite a wallop, hinting towards a rather potent collection of pop bangers between it and its Grande-laced predecessor.

While the arrival of the previously delayed Chromatica is certainly an event, today’s release is especially a big deal for BLACKPINK fans. This marks the first hint of new music from the history-making group since the release of 2019's “Kill This Love,” the title track of their second (and excellent) EP. The four-piece act, consisting of Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé, is scheduled to release two summer tracks as a precursor to their own long-gestating full-length album. Until then, check out the full track below.