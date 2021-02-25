Lady Gaga Photo : Neilson Barnard ( Getty Images )

According to CNN, somebody shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her two French Bulldogs last night, with a “source close to the singer” saying she’s now offering a $500,000 reward for any information about the person who did it—”no questions asked.” The dog walker was reportedly taken to the hospital “in stable condition” and is now “recovering well.” CNN says the suspect is a man who fled the scene in a white sedan, and anyone who might have information is supposed to email KojiAndGustav@GmailDOTcom.

If this whole thing seems surprising, considering that someone got shot over two dogs, the American Kennel Club says that dog theft is an increasingly big problem and French Bulldogs like ones stolen here are apparently among the most popular targets for dog thieves. Not only are they worth a lot of money, but they’re “easy to grab and run with.” That’s without even taking into account the fact that these dogs belong to a very famous person who was willing to put up half of a million dollars for information about them and the person who shot her dog walker over them.