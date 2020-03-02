Photo : Karwai Tang ( Getty Images )

Lady Gaga dropped an ecstatic new single, “Stupid Love,” on Friday, setting the stage for today’s announcement that the ubiquitous pop star, actor, and “Fortnight” fan will drop a new album in April. Contrary to previous reports, it’s not called Adele, but Chromatica.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Gaga clarified that Chromatica is more than just a title, but rather a “frame of mind” that represents the album’s themes of “healing” and “bravery.” She continued, “I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame… I found Earth… I deleted it. Earth is cancelled. I live on Chromatica.”

Can we go? Do they have coronavirus there, too?

Chromatica, which will runneth over with 16 tracks, arrives on April 10.