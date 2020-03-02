Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Lady Gaga announces April release of Chromatica, which is both album and "frame of mind"

Randall Colburn
Photo: Karwai Tang (Getty Images)

Lady Gaga dropped an ecstatic new single, “Stupid Love,” on Friday, setting the stage for today’s announcement that the ubiquitous pop star, actor, and “Fortnight” fan will drop a new album in April. Contrary to previous reports, it’s not called Adele, but Chromatica.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Gaga clarified that Chromatica is more than just a title, but rather a “frame of mind” that represents the album’s themes of “healing” and “bravery.” She continued, “I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame… I found Earth… I deleted it. Earth is cancelled. I live on Chromatica.”

Can we go? Do they have coronavirus there, too?

Chromatica, which will runneth over with 16 tracks, arrives on April 10.

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

