Lady Gaga in “Rain On Me” Screenshot : YouTube

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande were apparently not content with just dropping a new single today. In conjuction with the release of their new song “Rain On Me,” a new filter was released on Instagram so Little Monsters everywhere could make selfie videos of themselves also being rained on. Or should we say “rained on”?

Advertisement

Once the initial excitement over the song died down, it didn’t take long for people on Twitter to start commenting on how the filter looked less like rain streaming down your face and more like...a bodily fluid. It’s unclear if this was intentional— Gaga is not shy about being sex-positive and Grande’s “Side To Side” is literally about not being able to walk correctly the next morning— but the filter has certainly raised a lot of eyebrows.

Most comments are NSFW, but here’s just a small sample of the reactions:

Advertisement

Advertisement

B ased on the lyrics, one would assume the rain is tears...or a metaphor for letting go of pain? Unclear. But o ur review of “Rain On Me” was featured in today’s A-Sides:



Advertisement

Maybe we spoke too soon about that sexual tension.

