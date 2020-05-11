Clockwise: Bob’s Burgers, The Masked Singer, Filthy Rich, and L.A.’s Finest Image : Fox





The summer may be a wash, but at least we can look towards fall to bring a fresh round of new beginnings—in the TV department, at least. Fox has announced its Fall 2020 lineup, with includes a mix of obvious returns and some new moves. L.A.’s Finest, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, shifts from a Spectrum exclusive into a new network slot on Mondays, followed by the new sci-fi crime drama Next, starring John Slattery. Cosmos: Possible Worlds, the popular Neil deGrasse Tyson-led docuseries, is also making the jump to network television after originating on National Geographic. In a complete tonal shift, Cosmos will be followed by Kim Catrell’s southern Gothic soap Filthy Rich, which follows a wealthy family’s salacious exploits after the patriarch —a religious TV network creator—suddenly dies.

Network favorites make their returns with new episodes, including The Masked Singer (which was recently renewed for a fourth season) , Masterchef Junior, and Sunday’s Animation Domination block. However sports will look come September, Fox plans to reignite its robust slate of coverage, including Thursday Night Football and WWE’s Friday Night Smackdwn. Check out the nightly schedule below.

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM L.A.’S FINEST (network television debut)

9:00-10:00 PM NEXT (new series)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS (network television debut)

9:00-10:00 PM FILTHY RICH (new series)





WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (new season)

9:00-10:00 PM MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (new season)





THURSDAY

7:30-8:00 PM ET/ 4:30-5:00 PM PT FOX NFL THURSDAY PRESENTED BY VERIZON

8:00-8:19 PM ET/5:00-5:19 PM PT GMC KICKOFF SHOW

8:20 PM-CC ET/5:20 PM-CC PT THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT PLATINUM

FRIDAY

8:00-10:00 PM WWE’S FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN





SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY





SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL ON FOX

7:30-8:00 PM THE OT / FOX ENCORES

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (new season)

8:30-9:00 PM BLESS THE HARTS (new season)

9:00-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS (new season)

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (new season)