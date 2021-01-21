Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Kylie Jenner, billionaire, wants you to know her shower's water pressure is "amazing," actually

Randall Colburn
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Billionaires are trash and making fun of them is one of the few indulgences the majority of humanity can participate in guilt-free. What makes it all especially funny is that billionaires tend to be sensitive babies—see: Elon Musk—whose sad efforts to defend themselves inevitably boil down to reminding their haters how rich they are. Case in point: Kylie Jenner, Kardashian spawn, getting mad online about people making fun of her shower’s weak-ass water pressure.

Well, as the star was quick to point it in a series of Instagram Stories, that isn’t even her main shower. “I keep seeing on the internet my fucking shower,” she says, clarifying that the shower in question is her office shower, an “amazing shower,” and just one of her many showers. The story, which she took pains to film for her millions of fans after seeing a few posts on Twitter, then sweeps us to the Kardashian compound, where we’re introduced to her “everyday shower.” Suited only for “self-made billionaires” like herself, this one includes a dial that remotely activates the spray while also controlling the temperature (she prefers a 102-degree shower). “This is my water pressure,” Kylie says, zooming in on a spray that’s much stronger than the one in her office. “It’s amazing. Thank you, everyone, for your concern.”

See, poors? Your water pressure isn’t better than hers. And, what, you use a knob to turn on your water? Have fun with that wet arm.

