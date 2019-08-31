Photo: Phillip Faraone (Getty Images)

Earlier this week, we reported that Anthony Michael Hall would be appearing in the upcoming Halloween reboot sequel Halloween Kills as a grown-up Tommy Doyle, a.k.a. the kid that Jamie Lee Curtis was trying to babysit when some jerk in a William Shatner mask that it would be fun to try and stab everyone. Now, it looks like Tommy Doyle is getting a chance to invite a friend over to watch The Thing From Another World with him, because Vulture says that Kyle Richards is going to be returning to the Halloween world for the first time since the 1978 original. Richards will be reprising her role as Lindsey Wallace, the other kid that Jamie Lee Curtis had to keep an eye on after her actual babysitter took a break to make out with her boyfriend/get killed by Michael Myers.

Based on absolutely zero information, we theorized that maybe Anthony Michael Hall’s Tommy Doyle would take on sort of a Friday The 13th: Part V-type role and replace Michael (who seemingly died, again, at the end of the last year’s reboot) as a new serial killer in Halloween Kills, but with Kyle Richards’ Lindsey Wallace also coming back, that seems less likely. At the very least, it should be interesting to see how Michael Myers’ other survivors are handling things now that he’s dead for real… again.

Vulture points out that Richards (who is probably more famous these days for being one of the Real Housewives) told US Weekly last year that she unsuccessfully campaigned to get some kind of role for her character in David Gordon Green’s initial reboot, and while that didn’t work out, apparently the idea of Tommy and Lindsey coming back did have some potential. Halloween Kills will be in theaters next October—followed by Halloween Ends a year after that.

