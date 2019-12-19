Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon's immigrant anthology series for Apple gets a charming trailer

Kumail Nanjiani, if you’re unaware, is more than a slab of chiseled meat. For example, the actor and comedian has teamed up with writer Emily V. Gordon, for Little America, an anthology of immigrant stories that’s set to air on Apple TV+ next month.
Inspired by true stories collected in Epic Magazine, the series appears to pivot between comedy, drama, hope, and disappointment in its first trailer, which offers a look at the diverse range of stories spread across the anthology’s eight episodes.
A slew of fresh faces join the likes of Zachary Quinto, Mélanie Laurent, Haaz Sleiman, and Twin Peaks’ Sherilyn Fenn in the cast. Master Of None’s Alan Yang and The Office’s Lee Eisenberg also threw their weight behind the project, which is set to premiere on Apple’s streaming service on January 17, 2020.