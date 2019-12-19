Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon's immigrant anthology series for Apple gets a charming trailer

Screenshot : Little America ( YouTube

Kumail Nanjiani, if you’re unaware , is more than a slab of chiseled meat. For example, t he actor and comedian has teamed up with writer Emily V. Gordon, for Little America, an anthology of immigrant stories that’s set to air on Apple TV+ next month.

Inspired by true stories collected in Epic Magazine, the series appears to pivot between comedy, drama, hope, and disappointment in its first trailer, which offers a look at the diverse range of stories spread across the anthology’s eight episodes.

A slew of fresh faces join the likes of Zachary Quinto, Mélanie Laurent, Haaz Sleiman, and Twin Peaks’ Sherilyn Fenn in the cast . Master Of None’s Alan Yang and The Office’s Lee Eisenberg also threw their weight behind the project, which is set to premiere on Apple’s streaming service on January 17, 2020 .