Kumail Nanjiani is a doofy, kind-hearted Uber driver. Dave Bautista is a grizzled, heavily armed cop. Together, they are an odd couple squaring off against, ya know, drug dealers or something. Such is the plot of Stuber, an action-comedy that, per early reviews, is apparently shockingly, hilariously violent.

Iko Uwais, Karen Gillan, and GLOW’s Betty Gilpin co-star in the film, which tickles our nostalgia for mismatched cop comedies like 48 Hours, Rush Hour, and, yeah, we’ll throw Die Hard With A Vengeance on there. Michael Dowse, who previously made magic with 2011's Goon, directs a script from Tripper Clancy.

Stuber arrives to spice up your summer on July 12.