Clips

Kubrick By Kubrick lets the enigmatic director speak for himself in its first trailer

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsKubrick By KubrickDocumentaryStanley KubrickTrailer
Illustration for article titled iKubrick By Kubrick/i lets the enigmatic director speak for himself in its first trailer
Screenshot: YouTube

Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick will forever be remembered as a difficult genius, a perfectionist who didn’t play nice with those unaligned with his vision. His impact on those closest to him was explored in 2017's excellent Filmworker, and now the man himself, elusive as he may be, is under the microscope in Kubrick By Kubrick, a new documentary from filmmaker Grégory Monro.

As one might infer from the title, the film relies not on external analysis, but rather Kubrick’s own words. Forming the spine of Monro’s film are a series of interviews Kubrick shared with French film critic Michel Ciment. They span 30 years and come accompanied by archival interviews with some of Kubrick’s stars, such as A Clockwork Orange’s Malcolm McDowell and The Shining’s Shelley Duvall..

“Directing a movie, if you try to do it properly, is not always fun,” Kubrick says in the film’s trailer, which you can watch below.

Kubrick By Kubrick was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival next week, but, with it being currently postponed, no release date is currently on the books.

[via The Playlist]

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

