There’s two types of people in this world: Those who find outer space scarier than the bottom of the ocean and those who find the bottom of the ocean scarier than outer space. The latter camp—and there are more of us than you might think—will find themselves drawn to Underwater, a new aquatic horror movie from The Signal’s William Eubank.

Kristin Stewart and a team of researchers occupy an undersea base that’s five miles from land and seven miles underwater, which is scary enough on its own but made even more so when water starts gushing through the walls. Clad in diving suits, the crew is forced to traverse the ocean floor, where something gruesome resides in the pitch-blackness. The trailer posits that the crew’s experiments unleashed whatever it is that’s terrorizing them, but, hey, it could also just be some damn viperfish.

Stewart stars alongside Vincent Cassel, Iron Fist’s Jessica Henwick, 10 Cloverfield Lane’s John Gallagher, Jr., and, gulp, T.J. Miller. Underwater rises to the surface on January 10, 2020.