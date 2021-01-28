Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo hit the coast in the new Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar trailer

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Save
Illustration for article titled Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo hit the coast in the new emBarb Star Go To Vista Del Mar /emtrailer
Screenshot: Lionsgate

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the team behind 2011's Bridesmaids, return next month with Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, a comedy in which a pair of Midwestern besties find themselves wrapped up in a murder plot at a Florida resort. Today, Lionsgate has followed up the movie’s previous teaser with a full trailer that better demonstrates the pair’s daffy chemistry.

Wiig and Mumolo, who also wrote the comedy, co-star alongside Jamie Dornan and Damon Wayans Jr., as well as Fortune Feimster, Vanessa Bayer, and fellow Bridesmaids alum Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Watch the new trailer below:

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar coasts onto VOD platforms on February 12.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter