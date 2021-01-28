Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo hit the coast in the new Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar trailer

Screenshot : Lionsgate

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the team behind 2011's Bridesmaids, return next month with Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, a comedy in which a pair of Midwestern besties find themselves wrapped up in a murder plot at a Florida resort. Today, Lionsgate has followed up the movie’s previous teaser with a full trailer that better demonstrates the pair’s daffy chemistry.

Wiig and Mumolo, who also wrote the comedy , co-star alongside Jamie Dornan and Damon Wayans Jr., as well as Fortune Feimster, Vanessa Bayer, and fellow Bridesmaids alum Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Watch the new trailer below:



Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar coasts onto VOD platforms on February 12.