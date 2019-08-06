Photo: Kristy Sparow (Getty Images for Chanel)

We all have our own theories about the afterlife—even on our own staff, some of us swear we’ve lived in straight-up haunted houses while others call that out as absolute bunk. Turns out Kristen Stewart would back that former group. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actress and filmmaker says she not only believes in spirits, but that she also speaks with them.

In Stewart’s VF cover story interview, writer Durga Chew-Bose asks Stewart about her 2016 movie Personal Shopper, in which she plays a personal shopper who’s looking for messages from her recently deceased twin brother.



Considering that film’s haunted, more apparitional elements, I ask Stewart: Do you believe in ghosts? “I talk to them,” she responds. “If I’m in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I’m in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, ‘No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me.’ Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I’m really sensitive to. Not just with ghosts, but with people. People stain rooms all the time.”

We’re not as familiar with the supernatural as Stewart is, so by “staining” she could be referring to the spiritual residue a tortured soul might leave behind that could translate into a haunting. But, according to the website Paranormal School (hey, we’re all learning), the “staining” of rooms also refers to mysterious oily stains that actually/allegedly appear on the floor of a presumably haunted house: “A theory is that these stains occurred when the spirit was actually alive, and they are merely a memory or representation of what happened in their life.” But wherever these spirits are coming from, we can see how ghosts would tap into Stewart’s extensive Twilight energy as a sympathetic source.

[via Consequence Of Sound]