Trips home for the holidays will no doubt be impacted by the recent wave of new coronavirus cases (get well soon, Ben Carson!), though that might be a blessing in disguise so soon after the election . Comfort yourself instead with Happiest Season, a buzzy new romantic comedy co-written and directed by Clea DuVall. Today, Hulu shared the film’s first trailer.

Kristen Stewart leads the cast as Abby, who, prior to meeting the parents of her girlfriend, Harper (Mackenzie Davis) , discovers that they still think their daughter is straight. Mary Steenburgen and Victor Garber are then introduced to Harper’s “orphan friend,” as are a constellation of friends and family that includes Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie.

Watch the trailer below:

Schitt’s Creek breakout Dan Levy leads a supporting cast that also includes Mary Holland (Between Two Ferns: The Movie) and Burl Moseley (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). It arrives on Hulu beginning on November 25.