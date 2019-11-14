Kristen Stewart is French New Wave icon and FBI target Jean Seberg in Seberg trailer

An icon of the French New Wave, actress Jean Seberg became a target of the FBI after her activism found her associated with the Black Panther Party and Black nationalist Hakim Jamal. What followed was a period of aggressive surveillance and a gruesome smear campaign, the likes of which will be explored in Seberg, a new film from Una’s Benedict Andrews.
Kristen Stewart and Anthony Mackie lead the cast, which is rounded out by an all-star crew that includes Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn, Margaret Qualley, and Jack O’Connell, whose Jack Solomon spearheads the harassment that reportedly led to the actress’ mental health issues.
Watch the trailer below.
Seberg hits theaters on December 13.