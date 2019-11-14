Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Kristen Stewart is French New Wave icon and FBI target Jean Seberg in Seberg trailer

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
16
Save
Screenshot: Seberg (YouTube)

An icon of the French New Wave, actress Jean Seberg became a target of the FBI after her activism found her associated with the Black Panther Party and Black nationalist Hakim Jamal. What followed was a period of aggressive surveillance and a gruesome smear campaign, the likes of which will be explored in Seberg, a new film from Una’s Benedict Andrews.

Kristen Stewart and Anthony Mackie lead the cast, which is rounded out by an all-star crew that includes Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn, Margaret Qualley, and Jack O’Connell, whose Jack Solomon spearheads the harassment that reportedly led to the actress’ mental health issues.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below.

Seberg hits theaters on December 13.

Share This Story

Related Stories

C+
Kristen and Patrick Stewart aren’t related, but they are the best part of Charlies Angels
C-
Kristen Stewart hosts another listless SNL, not even an F-bomb to help
Some jerk told Kristen Stewart she "might get a Marvel movie" if she kept her sexuality hidden

About the author

Randall Colburn
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

TwitterPosts