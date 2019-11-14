Kristen Stewart is French New Wave icon and FBI target Jean Seberg in Seberg trailer

An icon of the French New Wave, actress Jean Seberg became a target of the FBI after her activism found her associated with the Black Panther Party and Black nationalist Hakim Jamal. What followed was a period of aggressive surveillance and a gruesome smear campaign, the likes of which will be explored in Seberg, a new film from Una’s Benedict Andrews.

Kristen Stewart and Anthony Mackie lead the cast, which is rounded out by an all-star crew that includes Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn, Margaret Qualley, and Jack O’Connell, whose Jack Solomon spearheads the harassment that reportedly led to the actress’ mental health issues .

Watch the trailer below.

Seberg hits theaters on December 13.