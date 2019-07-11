Photo: Fox (Getty Images)

More casting news from the ever more still-extent Bill And Ted sequel,

Face The Music, today, as THR reports that Bob’s Burgers star and all-purpose comedy delight Kristen Schaal has signed on for the long-in-development film. Schaal is reportedly playing a character named Kelly, a “messenger from the future” who kind of sounds like the new version of George Carlin’s Rufus, which, yep, we’ll take it. The actress, of course, is already extremely versed in the movie’s philosophy of the life-changing power of music:

Also joining the cast today: Holland Taylor, from Mr. Mercedes, Two And A Half Men, and a million other TV shows and films. She’ll be playing the Great Leader of the far future, where she, much like San Dimas High School football, presumably rules. Taylor joins a cast that includes (obviously) Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, plus William “Death” Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine (playing the titular duo’s daughters), Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Anthony Carrigan, Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr., and Jillian Bell.