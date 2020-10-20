Kristen Bell Photo : Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for SiriusXM

13 years after Disturbia, the entertainment industry is falling in love with things that are like Rear Window again—possibly because HBO Max is doing a new Rashomon so everyone needs a different narrative formula to follow. Earlier this year we got teen horror film The Wretched (which was like Rear Window with a witch), and now Netflix is giving us The Woman In The House (which sounds like Rear Window but with a… woman in a house). The woman in The Woman In The House will be played by Kristen Bell, with Variety saying she’s “heartbroken” and spends all of her time sipping wine, staring out a window, and “watching life go by without her.” Also, her name is Anna, but the Variety story fails to mention whether it’s pronounced the normal way or like “Ah-na,” and also whether or not she’s heartbroken because her sister has dangerous ice powers and their parents won’t let them play together anymore. Get it? See, Kristen Bell plays a character named Anna in the Frozen movies, which are for kids and are not at all like Alfred Hitchock’s Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly classic Rear Window.

As for The Woman In The House, her heartbroken life passes by until she sees a “handsome neighbor” move in across the street and things start to seem like they’ll actually get better, at which point—because this is like Alfred Hitchock’s Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly classic Rear Window—she seemingly witnesses a murder. The show is being billed as an eight-episode limited series, and it’s coming from Nobodies creators Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf. No word on when this might premiere, there being a global pandemic going on, but hopefully Netflix can convince Idina Menzel to stop by for a cameo. She could play someone who hear’s Kristen Bell’s murder suspicions and tell her to just “let it go.” (A very clever and subtle Frozen reference.)