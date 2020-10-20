Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Kristen Bell to play character named Anna in Netflix series that sounds like Rear Window

Sam Barsanti
Sam Barsanti
Filed to:TV
TVNetflixThe Woman In The HouseKristen Bell
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell
Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for SiriusXM

13 years after Disturbia, the entertainment industry is falling in love with things that are like Rear Window again—possibly because HBO Max is doing a new Rashomon so everyone needs a different narrative formula to follow. Earlier this year we got teen horror film The Wretched (which was like Rear Window with a witch), and now Netflix is giving us The Woman In The House (which sounds like Rear Window but with a… woman in a house). The woman in The Woman In The House will be played by Kristen Bell, with Variety saying she’s “heartbroken” and spends all of her time sipping wine, staring out a window, and “watching life go by without her.” Also, her name is Anna, but the Variety story fails to mention whether it’s pronounced the normal way or like “Ah-na,” and also whether or not she’s heartbroken because her sister has dangerous ice powers and their parents won’t let them play together anymore. Get it? See, Kristen Bell plays a character named Anna in the Frozen movies, which are for kids and are not at all like Alfred Hitchock’s Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly classic Rear Window.

As for The Woman In The House, her heartbroken life passes by until she sees a “handsome neighbor” move in across the street and things start to seem like they’ll actually get better, at which point—because this is like Alfred Hitchock’s Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly classic Rear Window—she seemingly witnesses a murder. The show is being billed as an eight-episode limited series, and it’s coming from Nobodies creators Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf. No word on when this might premiere, there being a global pandemic going on, but hopefully Netflix can convince Idina Menzel to stop by for a cameo. She could play someone who hear’s Kristen Bell’s murder suspicions and tell her to just “let it go.” (A very clever and subtle Frozen reference.)

