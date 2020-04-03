Knife sculptor doing aerobics falls on nearby knife sculpture

Screenshot : YouTube

Play with fire, get burned. Play with knives, get 25 stitches and surgery to fix a little finger that no longer works.

While we’re happy that Jan Hakon Erichsen, a Norwegian artist who specializes in making cool shit with knives, is relatively okay, we can’t help but wonder how he neglected to move his gigantic wall of razor-sharp blades from the area where he was filming a “furniture aerobics video.”

“So it turns out I’m an idiot,” he wrote on Twitter last night. “Yesterday I was making one of my furniture aerobics videos and I was balancing on something sketchy. Needless to say I fell, and I fell onto my knife sculpture (second pic) because I’m an idiot who leaves life threatening items standing around.”

Take a look at that “second pic” below and shudder when you realize the screaming that you hear is your own.

“It just looks really menacing and I thought it looked cool standing in my window sill so I left it standing there,” he told BuzzFeed News. “When people come to my studio, they all comment that it is a nice piece. I didn’t think about how when I was balancing I could fall into it, which was really, really stupid.”



“The irony is of course that I haven’t used knives in my vids in ages,” he added in his tweet, “because I didn’t want to have an accident during a pandemic.”

That particular irony hasn’t been lost on his followers, either, who, knowing that he is well enough to comment on the situation, have been hitting him with some very funny replies.

With our hospitals overflowing, it’s important we do our part to lighten their load by not doing the dangerous, deeply stupid shit we all do on a normal basis. For some, that means not using a wobbly ladder while working on your house; for others, that means not building homemade lightsabers and firing off guns on a gaming livestream. Or, you know, moving your gigantic wall of knives 10 feet away from the area where you’ll be precariously balancing on chairs.

